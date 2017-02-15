Odessa police searching for wanted fugitive

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Police are searching for Jamayl Webbs, 31.

Webbs currently has an active warrant for assault by strangulation (family violence).

Webbs is 6' tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

If you know where Webbs is, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

