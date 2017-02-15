San Angelo police investigating apparent murder-suicide

San Angelo police are investigating following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night.

Police were called out to the 1900 block of Spring Creek Dr. just after 10:45 p.m.

That's where, according to police, a 78-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, were found dead inside a home from apparent gunshot wounds.

We're told the victims were found by a witness who went by the home to visit one of the victims.

Authorities have ordered an autopsy for both victims in connection with the case.

The identities of the victims has not been released.

