Ector Co. Sheriff's Office schedules neighborhood watch meetings

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has scheduled three neighborhood watch meetings for next week.

The first meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at Refuge-Ministries located at 1211 E. 57th Street starting at 7 p.m. Attendees will get the chance to meet with Sheriff Mike Griffis.

The second meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Goldsmith at the Goldsmith Civic Center, located at 310 E. Ave. H beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting topic will involve civilian response to active shooter events.

The final meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 in West Odessa at the West Odessa Senior Citizen Center, located at 2265 W. Sycamore Dr. beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting topic will involve civilian response to active shooter events.

For more information, contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office at (432) 335-3050.

