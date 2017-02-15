Suit and tie bank robber sentenced to 8 years in prison

A man who dressed for the nines to rob a bank will now wear a jumpsuit for over eight years.

Kevin Renfro, 40, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday morning in connection to the September 2016 robbery of Members Financial Federal Credit Union, located in the 3100 block of N. Big Spring in Midland.

Renfro is sentenced to 100 months in prison and has to pay $9,370 in restitution fees. After his time served, Renfro will be on probation for three years and pay a $20,000 fine.

Renfro was arrested in September in Lampasas County and pleaded guilty to the robbery in December.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.