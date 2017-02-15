Midland Walmart in process to do online order pickup

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
A scary situation on the Lee High School campus on Friday. But after a sweep of the school, police gave the all clear.
An Ector County man will spend the next 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder. Joseph Esparza was found guilty on Thursday for the summer 2016 stabbing death of Eddie Olivas.
The Odessa Subway at 1900 E 42nd St. in Odessa is giving all law enforcement a free sandwich. Any officer in uniform can order any sandwich they want, but only at this location.
A 10-month-old Pecos boy became a small-town sensation after entering an Instagram Contest.
