Midland Walmart in process to do online order pickup

The north side Walmart in Midland is making moves to launch online pickup orders.

Midland's City Council has approved Walmart to add a canopy addition over existing parking to establish an online order pickup area.

Walmart's store manager said the store has already filed a permit, now they're waiting to find out how soon the online pickups would be available.

The online pickup would allow you to order and pay online and have everything loaded into your vehicle.

