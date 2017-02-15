WATCH LIVE: Trump, Netanyahu hold joint news conference - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

WATCH LIVE: Trump, Netanyahu hold joint news conference

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
President Donald Trump (Source: AP Images) President Donald Trump (Source: AP Images)
President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House.

News conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CST.

