7 baby goats stolen in Artesia, NM

Seven baby goats were stolen in Artesia, NM on Feb. 9.

Sheriff Mark Cage reported the goats are of a distinct breed and valued at $500 each.

They are described as having white bodies with brown heads.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone with information leading to the goats’ whereabouts.

You can call the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 887-7227 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (844) 786-7227 with any information.

