Midland man killed in rollover accident identified

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.
A man extradited from Mexico earlier this year has been sentenced in Ector County.
Midland County Sheriff's Office tells us they are responding to a lightning strike call.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
