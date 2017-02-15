Midland man killed in rollover accident identified - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland man killed in rollover accident identified

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One person was confirmed dead after a rollover accident on I-20 near Grandview this morning. 

Responders were called out to Pool Road and Rochester just before 4 a.m.

According to a press release, a Hispanic male was traveling westbound in the 1000 block of east Highway 20. 

He was identified as Ricardo Navarette, 28, of Midland. 

Navarette was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when he hit a guardrail, causing the car to roll  and end up in the area of Pool Road and Rochester. 

The drivers was pronounced dead on scene, his name will be released at a later time. 

