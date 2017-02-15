Wrangler basketball drops in latest poll - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Wrangler basketball drops in latest poll

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Odessa College Men's Basketball team photo. (Source: KWES) Odessa College Men's Basketball team photo. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa College Wrangler Basketball drops in the latest NJCAA Region 5 Men's Basketball Poll.
They dropped four spots to number 18.
This season, the wranglers are 21-4 and 10-2 in conference action. 
The wranglers have won 8 of its last 9 games, but on Saturday they were beaten by South Plains College. 
South Plains College stays at #1. 
Midland College is not ranked in the top 25.

