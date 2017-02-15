Wrangler basketball drops in latest poll

Odessa College Wrangler Basketball drops in the latest NJCAA Region 5 Men's Basketball Poll.

They dropped four spots to number 18.

This season, the wranglers are 21-4 and 10-2 in conference action.

The wranglers have won 8 of its last 9 games, but on Saturday they were beaten by South Plains College.

South Plains College stays at #1.

Midland College is not ranked in the top 25.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.