Girls High School Basketball bi-district playoffs

Lady rebels and lady panthers lose, lady mustangs win.

Playoff action continued Tuesday for girls high school basketball.

The Midland Lee Lady Rebels were beaten by El Paso Eastwood 34-32.

Permian Lady Panthers fall to El Paso Franklin 63-31.

Midland Christian Lady Mustangs beat Tyler All Saints 53-33.

Lady mustangs will take on Dallas Christian in the TAPPS 5A Quarterfinals.

