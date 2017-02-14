Midland based educational program up for $10,000 academic prize

One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
It was a good week for restaurants in Ector County for the week of April 24th through 28th. Several restaurants made our top performer list with perfect scores. However, one place did make our low performer list.
It was a tragedy that destroyed a small west Texas town 30 years ago on May 22, 1987. An F4 tornado ripped through Saragosa killing 30 and injuring more than 100. It remains one of the deadliest tornadoes in the state.
A local animal rescue is dealing with a very rare problem, a disease spreading from an injured dog. to a human and to other foster dogs.
May is National Police Officer Month and this week Odessa Police have been honoring fallen officers throughout the state of Texas. It came to its apex Thursday morning off Highway 80.
