Andrews Co. takes a "risk" with high-level nuclear waste site

Waste Control Specialists (WCR) recently applied to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). It's for a license to store high-level nuclear waste. Right now, the facility in Andrews County stores low-level radioactive fuel.

County commissioners said radioactive fuel sitting in Andrews County's backyard is risky. However, they say Andrews is the ideal spot due to its geological location and population.

"Most people in West Texas, they don't realize that the oil companies use radioactive material everyday," said County Commissioner Precinct 2, Brad Young. "As far as I know, there has not been a major accident, there's been radioactive material in West Texas for the last 60 years. I've always said having the material out there, any job as far as that goes, oilfield or anything, there's a risk to everything. You either do the risk or you're at standstill. I believe Andrews is willing to take a slight risk. Everyone knows that there could be an accident but under good management, we shouldn't be."

If WCR gets approved for high-level waste, facilities across the country will be consolidated to just one in West Texas.

Both the county and the city said they haven't received concerning calls regarding the issue. However, you can voice your opinion to the NRC Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at 7 p.m. An open house will be held at 6 p.m. where you will be able to mingle with members and other groups attending.

