Houston area man arrested for stealing construction equipment from Jal, NM area

Photo of John Deere compact track loader. Photo is not actual track loader that was stolen. (Source: John Deere website)

One Texas man is behind bars accused of stealing a piece of construction equipment from the Jal, New Mexico, area last week.

The Lea County Sheriff's Office said they took a report of a stolen John Deere compact track loader valued at $82,000 on Feb. 5.

The following day, the Needville Police Department received information that the track loader could be located within Fort Bend County, Texas.

Then on Feb. 7, the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office located the stolen track loader in the possession of Darrell Lee Rivers, 30, of Needville, Texas.

Authorities confirmed that the track loader was the one stolen from the Jal, New Mexico area.

Rivers was later arrested and charged with theft of the equipment.

