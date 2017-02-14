Midland City Council unanimously approves 4B tax election

Midland voters will decide whether they want to keep paying more in sales tax.



The Midland City Council unanimously approved putting the 4B tax to a vote.



The election will take place on May 6, 2017.



The tax originally went to build the Scharbauer Sports Complex.



The city wants to keep the tax around to improve parks and roads and to the upkeep of the complex.



