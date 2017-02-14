Flower shops extremely busy fulfilling flower orders

Valentine's Day is always the busiest holiday for flower shops and Becky's Flowers in Midland has seen more flower sales this year than ever before.

"This is the most flowers that we've ever ordered and we've already ran out and placed a couple of more orders," said Jenny Cudd, owner of Becky's Flowers.

Cudd said the last four days have been extremely busy for the shop, but the day before Valentine's they had their highest number of sales for the holiday.

The day before and day of is always filled with men wanting to get that last minute gift for their special someone; something that Cudd sees happen every year.

"Regardless of how much we advertise and plan for it, most men still wait until the day before or the day of Valentine's," said Cudd.

Becky's Flowers will be extending their hours Tuesday to make sure everyone is able to get their last minute gifts.

"We will be here until everybody has gotten something for Valentine's," said Cudd.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.