Odessa police searching for burglary suspects

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: Odessa Police Department) Surveillance photo of suspect. (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police need your help locating two suspects who committed a residential burglary.

We're told the burglary happened in the 4600 block of Hendrick Ave.

Police said two suspects stole approximately 15-20 pairs of Nike Jordan shoes and approximately eight belts.

If you have any information on the burglary, contact Det. R. Ramos at (432) 335-4979 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-02259.

