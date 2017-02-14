Odessa police searching for burglary suspects

Odessa police need your help locating two suspects who committed a residential burglary.

We're told the burglary happened in the 4600 block of Hendrick Ave.

Police said two suspects stole approximately 15-20 pairs of Nike Jordan shoes and approximately eight belts.

If you have any information on the burglary, contact Det. R. Ramos at (432) 335-4979 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-02259.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.