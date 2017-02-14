Mother arrested, charged with 4 counts of abandoning, endangering a child

One mother is behind bars accused of four counts of abandoning/endangering a child.

Cristal Mendez, 29, was arrested on Monday morning.

Back on Feb. 4, 2017, Odessa police were called out to the 900 block of Roxana Ave. in reference to an urgent check welfare involving four children who had been abandoned by their mother.

When officers arrived, police were told the children, ages 5, 6, 8, and 9, were abandoned and this wasn't the first time it had happened.

According to the report, the officers found trash and old food scattered throughout the home along with utensils, knives and drug paraphernalia accessible to the children.

Authorities stated that officers spoke to Mendez over the phone and requested that she come home to get her children. She agreed to come to the home but she never showed up.

The children have been turned over to Child Protective Services.

