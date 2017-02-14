$500,000 bond set for Chris Estrada

Bond for Chris Estrada, the friend of Robert Fabian, has been set at $500,000.

Both Estrada and Fabian are currently charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a corpse.

Fabian was the on again, off again boyfriend of Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk.

Verk was reported missing by Fabian on Oct. 14, 2016, two days after she was last seen.

We're told that if Estrada makes bond, he will have to surrender his passport and check in with the Brewster County Sheriff's Office daily.

No word yet if any additional charges will be filed in connection with the Verk investigation.

Estrada is currently behind bars at the Presidio County Jail, Fabian is behind bars at Brewster County Jail.

