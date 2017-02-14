Diesel truck catches fire at Midland Co. business - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Diesel truck catches fire at Midland Co. business

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Some drivers between Midland and Odessa may have noticed a black plume of smoke on Tuesday afternoon along Highway 191.

According to Dale Little, Emergency Management Coordinator with Midland County said a diesel truck caught on fire at Eagle Rubber Supply on Highway 191.

No word yet if any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly