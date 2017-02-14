Report: Most Texas school districts have scant sex education

One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
A local animal rescue is dealing with a very rare problem, a disease spreading from an injured dog. to a human and to other foster dogs.
May is National Police Officer Month and this week Odessa Police have been honoring fallen officers throughout the state of Texas. It came to its apex Thursday morning off Highway 80.
Two women are in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a pickup in Alpine. It happened on East Holland Avenue, just before noon.
A Hobbs man is facing charges after his vehicle crashed into several storage units. Clint Brady, 36, of Hobbs, New Mexico, has been charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor or drug (second offense), possession of narcotic paraphernalia and careless driving.
