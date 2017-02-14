Watch Live: White House press briefing

The Odessa Police Department SWAT team will be conducting training in one Odessa neighborhood tonight. We're told the training will be conducted in the 2700 block of Century Ave. or 2700 block of Windsor Dr. from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The Odessa Police Department SWAT team will be conducting training in one Odessa neighborhood tonight. We're told the training will be conducted in the 2700 block of Century Ave. or 2700 block of Windsor Dr. from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Federal bribery and tax charges have been filed against former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas has charged Galindo with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and one count of failure to file income tax returns.
Federal bribery and tax charges have been filed against former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas has charged Galindo with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and one count of failure to file income tax returns.
The Ector County Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee will be hosting a public meeting next week to discuss a possible bond. The meeting will take place on May 23, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa.
The Ector County Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee will be hosting a public meeting next week to discuss a possible bond. The meeting will take place on May 23, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.
UTPB Men's Basketball coach, Andy Newman, was named Interim Athletic Director on Thursday.
UTPB Men's Basketball coach, Andy Newman, was named Interim Athletic Director on Thursday.