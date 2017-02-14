Man arrested after hitting a paramedic helping him

An Odessa man was arrested after he hit a paramedic in the face and resisted arrest.

On Feb. 10, authorities responded to Eastridge and East Loop 338 in reference to a major crash.

Upon arrival, investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota had struck the back of a semi-trailer.

The driver of the Dakota was identified as Paul Perez, 32.

Perez stuck the paramedic in the face while he was checking for possible injuries, according to a press release.

After an Odessa police officer attempted to place Perez into custody, Perez resisted.

Eventually Perez was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.

