1 arrested after hitting woman on the head with a glass cup

One woman was arrested after hitting another woman on the head with a glass cup.

Odessa Police arrested Magdiel Jimenez Salazar, 22, just before midnight on Feb. 11.

Officers were called out to the 4500 block of East University in reference to a disturbance, upon arrival they made contact with the victim and Salazar.

We’re told investigation later revealed that both women were inside of a bar when Salazar hit the victim with the glass cup.

The two took the fight outside and Salazar began hitting the victim with an open hand, according to a press release.

The officers saw the victim with blood on her face, mouth and nose, as well as a knot on the back of her head. All consistent with the victim’s story.

Witnesses later told authorities they had seen Salazar strike the victim with the glass.

Salazar was charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

