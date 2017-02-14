Man arrested, accused of assaulting father with baseball bat

One man is behind bars accused of assaulting his father with a baseball bat.

Brian Deanda, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

Odessa police said they were called out to the 3100 block of E. 31st St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 42-year-old man and Deanda.

We're told an investigation revealed that after Deanda and his father got into an argument, Deanda grabbed a baseball bat and struck his father on the left side of his body.

Deanda was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.