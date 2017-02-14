Arkansas fugitive arrested during traffic stop in Odessa

One fugitive is on his way back to Arkansas after being arrested by Odessa Police on Sunday.

Odessa police said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Dixie Blvd. and Beverly St.

We're told a passenger in the vehicle, Robert Conley, 52, had a felony warrant out of Arkansas for indecency with a child with full extradition.

Conley was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center awaiting extradition.

