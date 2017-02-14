4 students, 2 teachers arrested in connection to Midland I.S.D. school bus trip

New details this morning regarding a school bus trip that occurred on Jan. 26, 2017.

Midland I.S.D. said the continuing investigation has resulted in six arrests including Midland I.S.D. teachers and students.

We're told the charges include felony offenses.

On Monday night, Irving Gomez and Rogelio Gutierrez were terminated by the school district

“Evidence of the behavior discovered during our investigation requires immediate action. I appreciate our police department and all district staff involved in this investigation for their professionalism and immediate attention to this matter. Their approach proves that the safety of our students is our number one priority and we will go above and beyond in protecting our students from any threat to their safety while in our care,” said Mr. Rod Schroder, MISD Superintendent.

“Unfortunately, the events that took place will result in the arrest of multiple students and two staff members. We are disappointed in the actions of those involved that led to these arrests. We support our local prosecutors’ response to the evidence discovered during our investigation,” commented Chief David Colburn, MISD Police Department.

