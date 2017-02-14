One fugitive remains on Odessa outstanding warrants list

Only one fugitive remains on the outstanding warrants list for this week.

Aide Betancourt, 26, remains at the only fugitive on the list with 11 outstanding warrants.

We're told Aaron McIntosh, 22, has made payments for his warrants.

Jessica Ramirez-Garcia Diaz, 45, and Diego Saenz, 18, were arrested on Tuesday and Steven Natividad, 26, was arrested on Monday.

If you know where Betancourt is, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

