2 arrested in connection to Home Depot robbery

The Odessa Police Department was called out to 5181 East 42 nd Street in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers saw several employees and citizens standing near a man and a woman.

The two suspects were identified as Francisco Bonilla, 24, and Stephanie Urbina, 26.

The victim told officers Urbina took merchandise and left the store without any attempt to pay.

We’re told when Home Depot employees confronted Urbina, Bonilla got in between them and began punching the employee and caused bodily injuries.

According to a press release, Bonilla and Urbina found both suspects to be in possession of other items believed to be stolen.

Both have been charged and arrested as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.