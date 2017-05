Kermit girls basketball falls in the bi-district round playoff. (Source: KWES)

The Kermit Lady Yellow jackets were blown out by Wall Monday evening.

Bi District Final Scores.

Kermit: 12

Wall: 73

Wink: 51

Seagraves: 48

Stanton: 51

Brady: 48

Alpine: 30

Reagan County: 29

Fabens: 30

Greenwood: 88

McCamey:33

Tahoka: 63

Sundown: 63

Iraan: 31

Denver City: 64

Perryton: 52

Burkburnett: 47

Big Spring: 32

