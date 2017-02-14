Falcon women talk about disappointing season

Coach Willis talks about the last four games of the season. (Source: KWES)

UTPB Women Basketball is at the tale end of a disappointing season. They are 13-3 in conference action.

Head coach Jerome Willis still wants to create some havoc in the last four games of the season.

" Just get back after it , try to figure out a way to start playing better these last four games. You get a chance to start evaluating people for the future, for the upcoming season. But we are going to go out there and fight in the last four games and see what happens. " Said Willis

Falcon women return to the court Thursday versus Angelo State.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.