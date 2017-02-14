Falcons talk about tough loss

UTPB Falcon Basketball talked about it's winning streak getting snapped.

On Saturday, the falcons lost to Cameron. This game ended the falcons 9 game winning streak.

Head coach Andy Newman says the team really underachieved on Saturday.

" We have always been talking about making the process really good and letting the wins and losses take care of themselves. The process started to fall really last week, even it started as early as Thursday. I think, we were just good enough offensively to win, then on Saturday night, they caught up to us. We stopped defending and we stopped rebounding. Those two things really hurt us and it ended up digging ourselves into a hole going down twenty against them. " Said Andy Newman

Falcon Basketballs Josh Morris said. " It was bad, we played terrible. Offensively we played kind of ok, but defensively we didn't rebound, we got out rebounded and we really didn't defend. We tried to bring it back in the second half but it was too late. "

Falcons are back in action Thursday versus Angelo State.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.



