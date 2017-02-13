2 Goddard Junior High School coaches fired following arrest - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 Goddard Junior High School coaches fired following arrest

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Irving Gomez (Source: Midland County Detention Center) Irving Gomez (Source: Midland County Detention Center)
Rogelio Gutierrez (Source: Midland County Detention Center) Rogelio Gutierrez (Source: Midland County Detention Center)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Two Goddard Junior High School coaches are out of a job following their arrest.

The Midland Independent School District announced on Monday that Irving Gomez and Rogelio Gutierrez were fired.

Both men are charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence regarding a school bus trip that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Read more about the story here.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Documentary shown at Odessa Cinergy combats fracking myths

    Documentary shown at Odessa Cinergy combats fracking myths

    (Source: "Fracknation")(Source: "Fracknation")

    If you were at the Odessa Cinergy tonight, you may have gotten the chance to see a film that touches a lot of people here in West Texas. The screening of “Fracknation” offered a perspective on fracking most don’t know.

    If you were at the Odessa Cinergy tonight, you may have gotten the chance to see a film that touches a lot of people here in West Texas. The screening of “Fracknation” offered a perspective on fracking most don’t know.

  • Midland woman killed, another injured in early morning rollover accident

    Midland woman killed, another injured in early morning rollover accident

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    A Midland woman is dead following an early morning accident in Midland County on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on I-20 near mile marker 124, about seven miles west of Midland.

    A Midland woman is dead following an early morning accident in Midland County on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on I-20 near mile marker 124, about seven miles west of Midland.

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Teen depression

    SPECIAL REPORT: Teen depression

    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    The Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” has sparked a conversation about teen suicide. Studies show 90 percent of teens of who try to kill themselves have some type of mental health problem like depression.

    The Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” has sparked a conversation about teen suicide. Studies show 90 percent of teens of who try to kill themselves have some type of mental health problem like depression.

    •   
Powered by Frankly