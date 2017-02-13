11-year-old Midland author signing books Saturday

If you were at the Odessa Cinergy tonight, you may have gotten the chance to see a film that touches a lot of people here in West Texas. The screening of “Fracknation” offered a perspective on fracking most don’t know.
A Midland woman is dead following an early morning accident in Midland County on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on I-20 near mile marker 124, about seven miles west of Midland.
The Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” has sparked a conversation about teen suicide. Studies show 90 percent of teens of who try to kill themselves have some type of mental health problem like depression.
Hearts are heavy this week as many police officers pay respects to their fallen brothers and sisters in blue. Odessa Police Department (OPD) is one department that has experienced their fair share of tragedy.
It is no surprise more men pursue STEM related careers,but XTO Energy is hoping to inspire the next generation. It is called Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day. The organizers of the event say they hope to increase the less than 20 percent of women that get engineering degrees.
