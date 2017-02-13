11-year-old Midland author signing books Saturday

11-year-old Jaden Evans is just like any other sixth grade boy. When he wakes up in the morning, he puts on his Sketchers, grabs his backpack and heads to school.

When you ask him about growing up, he says he wants to be a chemist. But for now he's an author.

"Jaden's been artistic since Pre-k, his Pre-k years," said his father, Pervis Evans. "He was always drawing. He had a love for the planets and the dinosaurs and all kinds of nature and science-type topics and he would try to duplicate what he saw."

His dad said Jaden wrote his first book, "The Rain," for a competition. Pervis said later, they published it to teach Jaden a valuable lesson.

"We just really did it to show him that you can do some things now, you don't have to wait until you're an adult," said Pervis.

It's been a few years since and on Saturday, Jaden and his little sister, who's also working on a book, will be at a Black History Awareness Event to sign books and read.

"I think because I'm an African American, it'll be cool to sign books there because I'm a child here and they're also talking about black history," said Jaden. "And Black history is about Black Americans that did some awesome things."

Jaden isn't in the publishing game for attention, in fact, he didn't even tell his own classmates before now. He said one of the few things he wants to come from his book is maybe someone to follow in his steps.

"With the other kids reading my book, then they could probably get some inspiration to write books also," said Jaden.

The signing is Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at Susie's South Forty in Midland.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.