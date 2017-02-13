Demolition underway at Midland Center - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Demolition underway at Midland Center

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

On Monday, demolition to the Midland Chamber of Commerce and Midland Center building officially began and Midlanders will now be able to see a major change coming to downtown.

City officials said they expect demolition to move fairly quickly.

"We hope demolition is done by early to mid May, so all of this will come down fairly quickly and then construction will start," said Brad Barnett with Midland Chamber of Commerce.

While demolition and construction are going on, Midlanders won't see too many road closures in the area.

"The city traffic engineers are doing their best to make sure that they minimize the street closures, still trying to keep at least one way traffic going most of the time," Barnett said.

Although, most of the area will be under construction for quite some time, officials hope people will still go visit downtown.

"Our message is, don't avoid downtown for the next two years. Stuff is happening, come down and see what's going on," said Barnett.

You can stay up to date with the project here.

