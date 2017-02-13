Chris Estrada expected in Alpine today

Authorities have confirmed that Chris Estrada will be returning to Alpine today after waiving his extradition in Arizona.

Estrada, along with his friend Robert Fabian, are both charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a corpse.

Fabian was the on again, off again boyfriend of Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk.

Verk was last seen on Oct. 12, 2016 and was reported missing by Fabian two days later.

Following a continuous search of several counties by police and law enforcement officials, her remains were found in a shallow grave, northwest of the City of Alpine.

We're told there's no word on when Estrada will arrive in Alpine.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.