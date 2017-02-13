Midland police participating in Great Texas Warrant Roundup

The Midland Police Department will be taking part in the Great Texas Warrant Roundup 2017.

The city of Midland is asking residents to pay any outstanding warrants in order to avoid being arrested during the state-wide roundup.

The City of Midland Municipal Court, along with the Midland Police Department and more than 300 law enforcement agencies, will participate starting Feb. 25.

If you are concerned or unsure if you have any outstanding warrants, contact the Midland Municipal Court at (432) – 685 – 7308.

