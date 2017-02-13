Midland police participating in Great Texas Warrant Roundup

Hearts are heavy this week as many police officers pay respects to their fallen brothers and sisters in blue. Odessa Police Department (OPD) is one department that has experienced their fair share of tragedy.
The Veterans Affairs in Big Spring took some steps literally, to help veterans find homes.
It is no surprise more men pursue stem related careers,but XTO Energy is hoping to inspire the next generation. It is called Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day. The organizers of the event say they hope to increase the less than 20 percent of women that get engineering degrees.
One Colorado-based organization that gives free service dogs to veterans is in the Basin this week. They're called Freedom Service Dogs of America and they brought along their service dog ambassador, Cargo, to raise awareness of what they do.
Good news for travelers as the east and westbound lanes of Highway 158 near Highway 385 are now open following a Hydrochloric acid spill in Ector Co.
