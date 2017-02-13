Big Spring man behind bars, accused of killing roommate

A Big Spring man is behind bars after killing his roommate.

Police were called out to 1603 Sycamore in reference to a disturbance on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man being held down in the front yard of the home and another man dead in the living room with gunshot wounds to the head.

We’re told two witnesses said the man being held down had shot the victim and tried to leave, but was then held by two other men.

He was identified as Pablo Saucedo-Estrada, 21, and was taken into custody.

The victim was identified as Victor Saucedo, 41. The two are not related.

The investigation is ongoing.

