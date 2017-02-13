Reckless driver causes accident on I-20 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Reckless driver causes accident on I-20

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Authorities are on the scene of a Midland accident. 

EMS and Midland police were called out to Interstate 20 and Highway 158 in connection with a reckless driver. 

We're told a white pick-up was blocked off by a small ford passenger car that was driving recklessly. 

There are reported injuries at this time. 

We will update as we learn more. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly