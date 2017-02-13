Responders on scene of 2-car accident, 1 injured - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Responders on scene of 2-car accident, 1 injured

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Responders are on the scene of a two-car crash in Midland.

Authorities were called out to N. FM 1788 and W. Highway 158 earlier this morning.

We’re told an injured person is inside one of the cars and first responders are working to get the person out.

No word on the cause of the accident at this time.

