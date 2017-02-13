Culberson Co. investigating stolen weapons cases

Agents from the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating recent purchases, sales, transfers and possessions of stolen firearms.

The sheriff’s office is informing the public if they have recently acquired a firearm from someone other than a dealer, they could have committed a federal offense.

Anyone who has done so is advised to contact the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 283-2060 to clear any potential illegal transaction or to report missing or stolen weapons.

