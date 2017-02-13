Health and fitness lead to a healthy heart

With so many unhealthy options around us, it can be hard to make smart choices for our heart health at any age.

"So when should you start worrying about your heart? its definitely not when you're in our lab. The best time to start worrying about your heart is when your in your 20s and your 30s," Brenda Myers, Divisional Director for Center of Health and Heart Disease at Medical Center Hospital said.



Maintaining an overall level of fitness and a healthy weight are key.

Data shows a healthy weight prevents heart attacks, all types of cancer and strokes.



"The time to start taking care of your heart is when you're a kid, not being over weight," Myers said. "You're supposed to help your kids take care of their hearts when their young, when you get out of high school, when you go to college. You need to maintain an active life style."



In order to maintain a healthy heart you only need 20 minutes of cardiovascular exercise a day, but if you have a bad metabolism, 20 minutes may not take the weight off.

It's important to do whatever it takes to keep a healthy heart throughout life.



"In addition to that, you don't wanna abuse your diet," Myers said. "If you're gonna go around with a Coke in one hand and a burrito in the other hand your whole life you cannot expect to not get calcium in your arteries. So one of the things we do in our society is we eat out, we eat out a lot and we make poor choices."

Abusing sugar in your diet is what leads to diabetes and she said diabetes is the same thing as having a heart disease.

Being conscious of your diet and making a trip to the gym for 30 minutes, five times a week, will help your heart tremendously.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.