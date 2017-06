Lady wrangler softball sweeps double header

Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball got two checks in the win column Sunday.

Game 1: Vernon College: 1

Lady Wranglers: 9

stats: Vanessa Muro (2-4) (2 RBI)

Winter Ridgeway (6.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 SO)

Game 2: Vernon College:6

Lady Wranglers: 7

stats: Vanessa Muro (3-4)

Christian Valdez (3-4)

Clarissa Gonzales (4.1 IP, 0 ER, 4 SO)

Lady wranglers improve to 12-6 on the season.

