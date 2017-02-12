Midland resident speaks out about 4B tax election

Collection of photos from Tuesday night's severe weather in the Permian Basin.
A motorcyclist is dead following a hit and run accident in Midland County on May 13.
Ernesto Natividad is currently on trial for killing Walter Galicia at the Midland Polo Club in May of 2016.
We’ve learned more information behind the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Big Spring last week.
Make sure you stay buckled up, officers will be looking for seat belt violators next week. It is part of the state’s Click It or Ticket campaign from Monday, May 22, 2017 until June, 4, 2017.
