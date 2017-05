MIDLAND- The Midland Christian Boys basketball team was shocked in front of their home crowd on Saturday night.

Austin St. Dominic Savio took down the Mustangs 66-62, eliminating the Mustangs.

Midland Christian jumped out to an early lead but Savio was able to chip away at the Mustang lead for the rest of the game.

Midland Christian finishes the season at 26-7.

