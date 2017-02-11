OAC raising funds through third annual Furr Ball

The High Sky Wing at the CAF was a little furrier than usual Saturday night, as the Friends of Odessa Animal Control hosted its furr ball.

The ball is in its third year, and usually brings in a lot of money that has become very useful for animal control in the past.

"It's really important because usually the city matches the funds of whatever we raise tonight," said OAC Shelter Director Jacque Adimire.

The groups are looking to raise at least $50,000, but animal control said that isn't the only mark in their sights.

"The goal for tonight is just really to have fun," said Adimire. "More exposure for OAC, kind of let people know in our community who might not know our plight. Then also understand the need of not just donations but also volunteerism but word of mouth as well."

With recent ordinance changes, the donations given Saturday will go toward making sure those ordinances are followed closely.

"We're looking for donations so we can work on our medical recovery because of course our new city ordinances have passed and we have veterinarians who are doing our spays and neuters or sterilizations," said Adimire. "So we're looking for some more kennels for medical recovery and then anything else the shelter may need."

The shelter said though they are always actively looking to expanding or building a new shelter, nothing is concrete as of yet.

If you missed Saturdays event, you can still donate to the shelter by going to the shelter in Odessa or visiting their Facebook page.

