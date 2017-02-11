Overnight fire closes emergency room at Ward Memorial Hospital

A fire at a local hospital has forced the closure of the emergency room.

The fire sparked overnight in the radiology area of the Ward Memorial Hospital in Monahans. No one was in the area at the time.

All the patients in the ER Were moved to the south hall of the medical floor for care.

Emergency services will continue, but patients will be diverted to Kermit or Odessa as needed.

