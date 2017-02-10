Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Days issued for Sunday and Monday

A major weather change is on the way for the Permian Basin and the Stormtracker 9 Weather Team is issuing a Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day.

The general set up for Saturday will be very hot and dry with fire weather concerns and temperatures in the lower 90's. Sunday will be the day that the start of bigger weather changes will likely arrive. A strong cold front will move in early Sunday and bring a big drop in temperatures. We will likely go from the lower 90's on Saturday to the 50's on Sunday.

At the same time, a weather system will approach from the west late Sunday and Monday. This weather system will move near or over the area into Tuesday, and exit the area on Wednesday. This weather system has a good chance to bring rain to the area and continue to keep temperatures in the 40's with overnight low temperatures into the 30's Sunday night through early Wednesday.

There could be a chance for a transition to a light wintry mix across the higher elevations and the northwest areas Monday night into Tuesday as temperatures cool.

Be sure to download the Stormtracker 9 Weather app at http://www.newswest9.com/app to track the weather.

The Stormtracker 9 Weather Team will keep you up-to-date throughout the weekend with the very latest.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.