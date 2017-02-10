1 killed, 2 injured in retirement home bus crash near Stamford, TX

One person is dead following an accident near Stamford involving a retirement home bus.

According to KTXS in Abilene, the accident happened on Highway 277 on Friday morning.

Sgt. Frederick Biddle told KTXS the bus failed to stop and crossed the north and southbound lanes of Highway 277 before heading into a field.

Biddle reported that two other people that were on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

It's unclear which retirement home the bus was associated with or where the bus was heading.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.