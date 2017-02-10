Man behind bars after resisting arrest in Odessa

There are plenty of things going on in the Permian Basin this week for residents to take part in. Here's a quick look.
One man is still recovering from his injuries after getting hit by a driver on his motorcycle last week. He and his family are asking for that person to come forward.
A fire has broke out at the Big Bend National park's back country in the Juniper Canyon area and foothills of the Chisos Mountains.
Happy Mothers Day from the NewsWest 9 team!
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a curb in Odessa early Sunday morning.
