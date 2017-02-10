Man behind bars after resisting arrest in Odessa

One man is behind bars on numerous charges following an incident at an Odessa business.

Joe Fierro, 41, is charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine, possession of dangerous drugs, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or detention.

Odessa police said they were conducting a park and walk at Brewskies Bar on West County Road.

According to the report, the officers walked into the men's restroom and saw Fierro acting suspicious.

Police said they instructed Fierro to walk outside so officers could investigate further. That's when Fierro immediately took off running toward the exit door.

Police then took Fierro to the ground and attempted to take him into custody but he actively resisted arrest.

Once officers took Fierro into custody, they found a scale, 19 Hydroxyzine pills and 1.5 grams of cocaine spread out into five baggies.

Fierro was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.