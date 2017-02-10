Woman charged with stabbing common-law husband with a fork

One woman is behind bars accused of stabbing her common-law husband with a fork.

Hilda Hernandez, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence (warrant).

On Thursday, Odessa police were called out to the Park Place Apartments in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived, a 46-year-old man reported that he was stabbed in the back.

As officers spoke with Hernandez, she became uncooperative with officers.

Witnesses reports led the investigation to reveal that after Hernandez got into an argument with her common-law husband, she stabbed him in the back with a two-prong fork.

The common-law husband was taken to Medical Center Hospital with bodily injury.

Hernandez was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

